We thought we were ready, but after watching this trailer, we may not be. Sony just released the next trailer for the highly anticipated follow-up to its Oscar-winning, all-time magnificent superhero movie and we are freaking out over how awesome it looks. We’re talking about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to the 2018 masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It’s coming to theaters in June—and, well, just watch this.



SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD)

If that doesn’t look like the coolest, multi-dimensional Spider-Man story imaginable, well, we don’t know what does. It truly feels like this film, and its subsequent sequel out March 29, 2024, are going to deliver on the promise of that first movie, as well as—to an extent—Spider-Man: No Way Home. Just a big, fun, wild, Spider-Person action adventure. A metaphorical toybox blending all kinds of worlds, characters, styles, and more. We can’t wait to see how it all turns out.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac), Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, and many others. It arrives June 2, 2023.

