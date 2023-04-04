Later on, we see Miles have his first encounter with what we’ve been told is the “main” villain of the movie (this seems unlikely given, well, everything else we’ve seen so far, but we’ll see!), t he Spot, played by Jason Schwartzman.

Real name Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, t he Spot first appeared in the comics in the mid-1980s. He’s an ex-MIT scientist working for the Kingpin who accidentally transforms himself into the Spot while attempting to artificially recreate the transdimensional powers of the superhero known as Cloak. Now permanently connected to a dimension he knows as “ Spotworld,” Jonathan is functionally immortal. His body is able to reconstitute on death in this mysterious alternate dimension he can travel through, either fully or partially, by manipulating and summoning localized portals—and he quickly sets about using his newfound abilities for evil.