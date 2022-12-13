Welcome to the Spider-Multiverse!

“Wherever you go from here, you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me,” Rio asks of Miles, as... hoo boy. Things get wild.



Gwen and Miles find themselves in some kind of Escher-ian nexus that is just filled with Spiders. Some of them are very recognizable, as we’re about to see, some are created entirely for Across the Spider-Verse, with many (many) background suits designed by comics artist Kris Anka. We’re not going to let you go away from this breakdown without pointing out at least a few notable heroes though, right? Let’s start with a Spidey standing upside-down above Miles and Gwen that looks an awful lot like he’s meant to be Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, in his Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home suit.