One of the beautiful things about the Spider-Verse movies is they create an open slate for any and everything Spider-Man to happen. And, with the second film in that series opening this week, one of the film’s producers confirmed that soon the real world is about to get very Spider-Versey.



Speaking to Variety, long-time Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said that in addition to next year’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is making his way into a live-action movie, and an animated Spider-Woman solo film is in the works. “You’ll see all of it,” she said. “It’s all happening.” How soon and in what capacity are the bigger questions, but one of her fellow producers, Avi Arad, did offer up this tidbit. He said the Spider-Woman movie at least is “sooner than you expect.” “I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” Arad added.

Which is all very exciting, but let’s not forget Peter Parker is out there too. The massively successful Spider-Man: No Way Home beautifully teed up a new film for Tom Holland’s version of the character and while no official word is out there yet, Pascal did confirm it’s happening eventually. “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” Pascal told the trade. “We’re in the process, but the writer’s strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

That’s all well and fine, but it’s been 18 months since the release of No Way Home. Is anyone doing anything? Not a lot of specifics here but one thing is for sure: Spider-Man, in all his different iterations, will be living on the big screen for years to come.

