Miles Morales is about to enter a whole new universe, or seven, in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The highly anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens June 2 and will see our hero at odds with a multiversal group of Spider-p eople called the Spider Society. They include Miguel O’Hara, Ben Reilly, Jessica Drew, Spider-Cat (yes, Spider-Cat), and, well, why don’t you check out the rest of these brand-new character posters to see them all? There are some villains in the mix, too.

