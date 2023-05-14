ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld
Meanwhile, Pavitr’s promo is a similarly brief, but sweet showcase for him and his traffic-heavy home dimension of Mumbattan. Short as it is, it gets the job done in making Pavitr out to be a potential scene stealer in the film. His energy is fun, and the way he uses his bangles to attack enemies and snare them in his webs is just a cool, novel thing that helps him stand out from the other Spiders. It also helps that he has a great design and animation style that feels all his own. This is something the original Spider-Verse film largely excelled at, and it’s great to see it return here with a bigger roster of characters.

Pavitr first came onto the comics scene with 2004's Spider-Man: India miniseries by Jeevan Kang, Sharad Devarajan, and Suresh Seetharaman. The four-issue miniseries follows similar origin story beats as Peter Parker in the 616 universe, but rather than being bit by a spider, Pavitr gains his spider powers from an ancient yogi who tasks him with saving Mumbattan from evil forces. He wasn’t seen again until the original 2014 Spider-Verse comic book event, and later headlined 2015's Web Warriors comic with Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Man UK, most of whom have appeared in either Spider-Verse or Across.

Advertisement

After Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters on June 2, you can read Pavitr’s adventures later that month in Spider-Man: India, a new comic set after Marvel’s End of Spider-Verse event. That series, by Nikesh Shukla and Abhishek Masluni, will be released later in the month.

