One week. That’s all that’s left before audiences can jump back into the Spider-Verse and go across it. It’s been five years but on June 2, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finally opens, and audiences will get to see the return of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker, and dozens of other Spider-people in the highly anticipated sequel.
And while there surely isn’t a better way to spend one of your nights between now and then rewatching the groundbreaking, Oscar-winning original film, maybe you don’t have the time. It’s also not streaming anywhere right now. So if you just want a quick refresher on what this universe is, what’s happened so far, and what you need to know about the main characters, look no further. And then check back next week for more coverage of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.