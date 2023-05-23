Can you believe that next week, we’ll finally get to head back into the Spider-Verse? Yes, after a five-year wait, on June 2, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finally *thwips* into theaters, continuing the adventures of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and a whole bunch of other Spider-people, new and old.

In anticipation of a very big weekend, Sony has been releasing clips from the movie all over the place, getting fans excited by what this highly anticipated animated sequel has to offer. But you don’t have to go all over the place for them. We’ve got them all right here courtesy of IGN, Fandango, and IMDB. Each clip, as you’ll see, kind of showcases a little something different in terms of what this movie should have in store.

Advertisement

So, for example, here’s a clip that’s just action-packed, really flexing the muscles of how innovative the animation is.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) | “Chopper Stopper” Exclusive Clip

This clip has a lot of action also, but really is more about the film’s humor, absurdity, and self-awareness.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Exclusive Clip (2023) Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac

And finally, in this third clip, you see some of the heart of the film, as Miles and Gwen share a moment hanging upside down.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Exclusive Movie Clip - Hanging with Gwen (2023)

That clip in particular is from a longer sequence that screened earlier this year, and you can read about it in full at this link.

Advertisement Advertisement

Oh, also, since if you’re still reading this you’re probably a tiny bit into Spider-Verse, Crunchyroll announced that an artist named LiSA did the theme song to the Japanese dub for the film and you can listen to it in this awesome little clip.

『スパイダーマン：アクロス・ザ・スパイダーバース』30秒予告 feat. 日本語版主題歌 LiSA 「REALiZE」 6月16日（金）全国の映画館で公開

Featuring the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Luna Lauren Velez, as well as Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens June 2. It’ll be followed by a trilogy- capper, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, on March 29, 2024.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.