I think we can all agree we’d love to visit somewhere as beautiful as the Spider-Verse. So many colors, so many unique looks, so much vibrant life. For that to happen, though, you’d either have to employ thousands of artists to illustrate the world around you, or just grab the work several artists have already done.



Advertisement

As we continue to celebrate the excellence that is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we decided it might be fun to look back and see the incredible work the first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, spawned. Here, we’ve collected a ton of alternate movie posters—some official, some not—that were made for Into the Spider-Verse. And we think you’ll agree that if you had all of these around your home, you too would feel like you were inside the Spider-Verse.