In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse blew our collective minds by telling a story about six Spider-p eople teaming up to save the multiverse. It went on to universal success and acclaim.

This week its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will up that ante and feature more even main characters, as well as dozens and dozens of supporting Spider-p eople. Our count from a previous trailer was over 20 that were easily discernable, plus many more that weren’t. That’s a lot of Spider-people. And yet, according to the film’s writers and producers, that’s not it. More are coming.

“Believe it or not, you thought you’d seen every Spider-person you can imagine, but not every Spider-person we could imagine,” co-writer and producer Phil Lord said in an interview with Collider this week. “We saved several,” Chris Miller, another co-writer and producer added. Why did they save them? Well because Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is just the next chapter. In 2024, the third film in the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is coming out and it will have even more Spider-people than this one.

Who could that mean when Across the Spider-Verse already has *deep breath* Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey, Peter B. Parker, Miguel O’Hara, Jessica Drew, Spider-Man India, and Spider-Punk for sure. Plus, maybe, characters like Lady-Spider, Spider-Cop, Bombastic Bag-Man, Werewolf Spider-Man, Superior Spider-Man, Six-Armed Spider-Woman, Retro Gaming Spider-Man, Spider-Monkey, Spider-Man Unlimited, and Mangaverse Spider-Man? Not to mention Spider-Cat, a Spider T-Rex, and more? We’ll find out on March 29, 2024. Probably.

As for what exactly “Beyond the Spider-Verse” could mean, in the same interview, Miller described it this way . “It means a lot of things,” he said. “We see a mapped representation of the known Spider-Verse but there are things that can exist outside of that web of life and destiny.” Intriguing!

Wildly speculate about which Spider-people or beings could show up next year below. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens Friday.

