The new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer that dropped yesterday introduced us to a whole multiverse of mania and speculation about the long-awaited sequel to arguably the greatest superhero movie of all time. But it also did one other thing: introduce tons of Spider-heroes.



Not every appearance is for a major character, and the bulk of the Spiders we see swinging around Across the Spider-Verse’s new trailer are actually original designs made for the movie. But there are plenty of deep cut references across Spider-Man’s long history in the pages of comics, on film and TV, and in games. There’s probably as many we spotted in their blink-and-you’ll miss it appearances here, but here’s everyone we recognized. If we missed one, let us know in the comments!