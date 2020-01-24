Sprint Will Repair Your Busted Samsung Galaxy Screen for $49, Regardless of Your Carrier

Photo : Sam Rutherford ( Gizmodo )

Sprint says it will fix your cracked Galaxy screen for just under 50 bones, and you don’t have to be a Sprint customer to benefit.

According to its website, Sprint is running the promotion through February 9 for the following models: Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Samsung Galaxy Note8. There are some caveats, however. Sprint says the phone must be in working condition and notes that not all screens are repairable.

The offer is also only available at locations that perform repairs, meaning not every Sprint retailer will be able to fix your screen. Folks can check for nearby repair locations right here. The company does state that the offer is only good for one repair per person and that it “reserves the right to reject any phone for repair.”

This is a great deal for folks who are looking for a screen repair on the cheap, but it’s also a fantastic opportunity for Sprint to get potential customers through its doors to try to sell them newer phones. The repairs are limited to just a handful of phone models, but those whose phones don’t qualify are alternatively—potentially—eligible for a $150 trade-in credit. This would, however, involve switching from whatever service provider currently has its hooks in you to Sprint.

Do you need a new phone? Probably not. The one you have in your pocket is probably doing its job just fine. Particularly if a screen replacement is all you need to get it back to being a functional device, you may be much better off simply paying for that single repair than opting for a whole new phone and paying hundreds of dollars for it to boot.

If you have a busted screen on your Samsung Galaxy phone, though, the deal is a no-brainer.