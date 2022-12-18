Just as its pretty stellar first season is about to come to a close, it was confirmed that Spy x Family’s anime will be returning. During this weekend’s Jump Festa, representatives for the series confirmed that a second season is in active development and will be hitting sometime in 2023.

Going along with that, the series will also receive its first feature film sometime next year as well. Details were scarce, but manga creator Tetsuya Endo is reportedly creating the original story for the film and coming up with new designs for all the characters involved. Endo also released a fancy new visual marking the announcement of both the film and upcoming season, which you can see below.

In case you haven’t seen the show yet, the pitch here is master spy Loid Forger adopts a young girl by the name of Anya in order to get close to a neighboring country’s high-profile politician. To further sell the family man angle and keep Anya safe, Loid ropes in a clerk named Yor to pose as his wife. The twist here is that Yor’s secretly a high-class assassin who also needs to pose as a normal person; she and Loid don’t know each other’s double lives, but Anya does, because she’s a telepath. Also, there’s a dog named Bond who can see the future.

Spy x Family has really taken off with viewers since the first half of its debut season premiered back in April, and since it returned for its back half in October. With how well-liked it’s been, a second season seemed like a sure thing, but a movie less so. But studios Cloverworks and WIT have picked a pretty good time to make a film, since anime movies—particularly ones based on popular manga—tend to do pretty well at the box office when they hit Japan and eventually stateside.

The first season of Spy x Family can be watched on Crunchyroll and Hulu, and its season finale will hit next week on Christmas Eve.

