Jean-Luc’s next trip is going to throw him all over Star Trek’s realities and timelines, so it’s probably for the best that he knows a few folks who can help puzzle that stuff out. Problem is: he knows a few enemies that can do just that, too.



Paramount+ has dropped a brand new trailer for Picard’s second season, giving us a glimpse at the kinds of shenanigans Patrick Stewart’s Starfleet hero is getting up to now he’s largely back in the Federation’s good books after the end of season one. The answer however, is “being screwed up by his most powerful frenemies,” unfortunately for Picard.

There’s Q, the returning John de Lancie, who seems to thrust Picard and La Sirena’s crew into an alt reality where the Federation is not quite the Terran Empire, but still pretty mean. There’s also the Borg Queen (now played by Annie Wersching), who’s back and seemingly once again having the Collective muck about with time for reasons unknown, with the former Locutus and friends thrown back into 2024. The year 2024's an actually really important point in the Trek timeline, first properly explored in the Deep Space Nine episodes “Past Tense” parts one and two , the height of political and social unrest in the United States and other Earth countries that culminated in the infamous Bell Riots, a protest and crackdown so violent it fundamentally pushed Star Trek’s America onto a road to social and political reformation—and a temporal inflection so vital that without their occurrence the Federation wouldn’t exist.

So yeah, Picard’s got a lot on his plate. Good then, that it’s not just antagonistic familiar faces in this trailer—although we knew it was coming for quite some time, we now have our first look at Whoopi Goldberg returning as the Enterprise’s former mysterious bartender, Guinan, as Jean-Luc naturally turns to her for help with all things Weird. It’s cute that wherever Guinan goes, starside or Earthbound, she’s always running a bar of some sort at least—although her new digs aren’t quite as upscale as Ten Forward, to say the least.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 hits Paramount+ on March 3, and will air internationally on Prime Video from March 4.

