Last week’s “Far, Far Away” was a big episode for Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka—though not really a big one for Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) herself, since the Peridea-set action was given over to some other major story beats, including the arrival of two major characters: Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra (Eman Esfandi).

So this week, it’s safe to assume there’ll be more Ahsoka—who, last we saw, was making her way to the planet by way of the Purrgil star whales, in pursuit of both Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and the dreaded Thrawn, the latter of whom was not relishing a reunion. Based on Thrawn’s orders at the end of episode six, perhaps we’ll also get some displays of that witchy “dark magick,” courtesy of the Great Mothers. Fingers crossed!

Advertisement

Whatever transpires this week, it’ll no doubt set up the season finale set to hit Disney+ on October 3. And that means there’ll be tons to talk about, right here in io9's spoiler-laden discussion zone. Have at it in the comments below.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.