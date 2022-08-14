The next Star Wars spinoff for Disney+ focuses on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor from the 2016 film Rogue One. Andor helped steal the Empire’s plans for the Death Star and gave them to the Rebels, and his show winds back the clock several years to show how he got involved in the Rebellion. And if you’re the kind of person who’s thinking of rewatching Rogue One prior to the show’s release, you’ll soon be able to watch the film in the theaters again rather than on your couch.



Come August 26, Rogue One will be re-released in IMAX theaters, along with an “exclusive look” at Andor itself. (Maybe the first five or six minutes of the show?) Before the show got delayed to mid-September so She-Hulk had time to breathe, it would’ve premiered at the very end of August. Right now though, it’s now clear how widespread this re-release will be, and Fandango hasn’t put out a list of theaters that’ll feature the film. But hey, there’s a cool new poster to celebrate the occasion.

Since its release in 2016, Rogue One has been cited as one of the stronger Star Wars films in general, and the Disney era more specifically. (We really liked it ourselves back in 2016!) It’s also said to be one of the most underrated...just as long as you ignore that it made $1.1 billion dollars and received two Academy Awards. If you haven’t seen it in a few years, or even since it came out, it may be fun to see it in theaters, provided you feel safe to do so. And hey, maybe they’ve found a way to make CG Tarkin look less creepy in the intervening years.

