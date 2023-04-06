Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Seagate's Star Wars Lightsaber SSDs Are an Elegant Storage Solution for a More Civilized Age

The SSDs are available today in 1TB and 2TB capacities for $185 and $290, respectively.

Andrew Liszewski
Seagate's Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD with the Luke Skywalker faceplate attached sitting on a pile of sand.
Image: Seagate

There was a time in the evolution of the desktop PC that it didn’t really matter what the insides looked like, because they were always hidden away behind a beige metal box. Now, the insides of many high-performance PCs are flashier than their outsides. Seagate wants to make sure the guts of your gaming rig are as impressive as its performance with a new collection of Star Wars lightsaber-themed SSDs. May the Force eject be with you.

Seagate's Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD installed on a motherboard with the Luke Skywalker faceplate installed.
Image: Seagate
Seagate’s lightsaber collection SSDs are special edition versions of the company’s FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD drive. They offer “sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s” and a five-year limited warranty paired with three-years of “Rescue Data Recovery Services” should something happen to your drive. Unfortunately, Seagate doesn’t offer data retrieval services if your SSD full of plans for a moon-sized, planet-destroying space station ends up getting stolen by a bunch of rebels.

The FireCuda SSD drives themselves haven’t been modified, but come with performance-enhancing LED heatsinks and interchangeable faceplates featuring 3D replicas of three iconic lightsaber designs, with translucent plastic channels creating the glowing blade effect by letting the glow of the heatsink’s LEDs shine through.

All three designs of Seagate's Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSDs against a white background.
Image: Seagate

The Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSDs are available starting today for $185 for the 1TB version, and $290 for the 2TB version. But users don’t have to decide which Jedi or Sith they want to show their allegiance to when they click the buy button. Each drive actually includes all three interchangeable faceplate designs, which feature the lightsabers of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. The colors of the LEDs and the blades can be changed as needed, as long as the PC has a motherboard with a 5V addressable header.