The studio did it (a few times) for The Mandalorian, did it again for The Book of Boba Fett, and now is doing it for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney just announced a behind-the-scenes documentary is coming for the most recent Star Wars show and it’s arriving on the biggest of days.



The documentary is called Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return and it’ll debut on Disney+ September 8. Why September 8? Well, that’s “Disney+ Day,” a day meant to celebrate the second anniversary of the streamer (though it actually began in November). The occasion will bring new movies, specials, in-theater events, and more, but you’re here for Obi-Wan, so here’s the trailer.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return | Official Trailer | Disney+

While there’s not a ton of actual behind-the-scenes footage in there (at least when compared to shots of the actors watching the original Star Wars on massive screens), what we do see is very promising. Hayden Christensen’s first day on set, as well as him in the burnt Darth Vader makeup. Ewan McGregor and young Leia herself, Vivien Lyra Blair, talking to series director Deborah Chow. Hopefully, the doc will offer some good insight into the decisions made throughout the production.

And though the press release and trailer aren’t specific about the length of Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, io9 has confirmed with Disney+ that it’s a single documentary, much like the ones previously released about The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett. And while it’s sort of a bummer it’s not a full series, an hour or so of making- of information about Star Wars is better than none at all.

Here’s the poster for the show which, again, hits Disney+ September 8— a long with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder (as well as its own making-of documentary ) , new short films, Robert Zemec ki s’ Pinocchio, and more.

