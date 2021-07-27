States With the Best (and Worst) Vaccination Rates in the U.S.

The U.S. covid-19 vaccination rate is currently 49.71%, ranked 22nd in the world, down from 18th place just last week. But which individual states are doing the best?



Advertisement

We’ve compiled a list of vaccination rates for every U.S. state and Washington D.C. using data from Johns Hopkins University, comparing each state to the vaccination efforts of other countries.

The top state isn’t even a state, with Washington, D.C. taking the top spot. Over 69% of residents in the District of Columbia have been fully vaccinated. Vermont (68%), Rhode Island (67%), Massachusetts (63%), and Maine (63%) round out the top five.



But some states are really struggling to get people vaccinated. Alabama is the worst, with only 34.27% of its population fully vaccinated, with Mississippi (34.34%) and Wyoming (36%) rounding out the worst three states for covid-19 vaccinations.

Below we have all 50 states (plus D.C.) and how they’re doing compared to countries around the world.



District of Columbia - 69.37%, similar percentage to the United Arab Emirates

Vermont - 68.11%, similar to San Marino

Rhode Island - 67.26%, similar to San Marino

Massachusetts - 63.99%, similar to Chile

Maine - 63.58%, similar to Bahrain

Connecticut - 62.75%, similar to Uruguay

Hawaii - 59.78%, similar to Mongolia

New Jersey - 59.02%, similar to Qatar

Washington - 58.88%, similar to Israel

Maryland - 58.76%, similar to Israel

New Hampshire - 58.51%, similar to Israel

Oregon - 56.89%, similar to Bhutan

New Mexico - 56.83%, similar to Bhutan

New York - 56.27%, similar to Canada

Colorado - 55.47%, similar to United Kingdom

Virginia - 54.68%, similar to Spain

Minnesota - 54.24%, similar to Hungary

California - 53.27%, similar to Singapore

Delaware - 53.21%, similar to Singapore

Pennsylvania - 51.92%, similar to Ireland

Wisconsin - 51.81%, similar to Ireland

Illinois - 50.30%, similar to Portugal

Florida - 49.79%, similar to Germany

Nebraska - 49.70%, similar to Germany

Iowa - 49.56%, similar to Liechtenstein

Michigan - 48.73%, similar to Maldives

North Carolina - 47.47%, similar to Netherlands

Utah - 47.39%, similar to Luxembourg

South Dakota - 47.39%, similar to Luxembourg

Arizona - 47.15%, similar to Switzerland

Ohio - 46.35%, similar to Greece

Nevada - 45.58%, similar to France

Kentucky - 45.43%, similar to France

Alaska - 45.14%, similar to Poland

Kansas - 44.96%, similar to Poland

Montana - 44.89%, similar to Poland

Texas - 44.56%, similar to Poland

Indiana - 44.41%, similar to Andorra

West Virginia - 42.25%, similar to Czechia

South Carolina - 41.36%, similar to Mauritius

Missouri - 41.11%, similar to Mauritius

North Dakota - 40.19%, similar to Mauritius

Oklahoma - 40.11%, similar to Mauritius

Georgia - 39.92%, similar to Serbia

Idaho - 39.86%, similar to Serbia

Tennessee - 39.59%, similar to Serbia

Louisiana - 36.48%, similar to Estonia

Arkansas - 36.22%, similar to Estonia

Wyoming - 36.21%, similar to Estonia

Mississippi - 34.34%, similar to Latvia

Alabama - 34.27%, similar to Croatia

Keep in mind, this list only counts the percentage of the eligible population that’s been fully vaccinated. California, for instance has immunized the most people in the country by far, with over 20.9 million residents fully vaccinated. But the state ranks 18th in our list because only 53.27% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Why are some states doing better than others? Sadly, a lot of it has to do with politics. Americans who support former president Donald Trump are much less likely to support covid-19 vaccination, and you’re seeing that play out in states like Arkansas, where the Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, was booed yesterday for debunking conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines, such as the false idea that they cause infertility in women.



Advertisement

This is what not just the U.S. but the world is up against as far-right politicians around the world stoke fears about vaccines and tell people that covid-19 really isn’t a big deal.

The global death toll currently stands at more than 4.16 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. But death isn’t the only consequence of this vile disease. Over 194 million people have contracted covid-19, with many suffering severe health effects for months after supposedly recovering from the illness.

Advertisement

If you still haven’t gotten vaccinated, it’s not too late. Just visit vaccines.gov to find out where you can get yours. It’s completely free.

