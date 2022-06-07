Risks Are Real

Mockery or no, the SEC’s concerns are not entirely unwarranted. The FTC reported Friday that fake “investment opportunities” accounted for roughly $575 million in crypto-losses reported to the agency. A common theme among the victims is “limited crypto understanding and experience.” The SEC says its “Investomania” campaign is intended to convince the public to do their own “due diligence” around investing. “With the growing access to markets, it’s as important as ever for investors to take time to educate themselves,” SEC’s Gensler said. But that’s also a message oft-repeated in memestock circles, whose patrons are encouraged (in a disclaimery-like way) to “do your own research.” It’s also easy to see how novice investors become seduced by dreams of turning higher profits through leveraged trading. Those unaccustomed to managing their own risk trading highly volatile stocks can easily find themselves buried under a pile of margin debt.