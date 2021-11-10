This article is part of a paid sponsorship campaign with EcoFlow, independent of Gizmodo’s editorial team. Additionally, if you purchase something through our links, G/O Media may receive a small commission.



Without electricity, life can come to a screeching halt. This Black Friday, stock up on EcoFlow products meant to help power your world, whether you’re spending time in the great outdoors or vacationing off-grid. Starting on November 15, you can save up to $650 during EcoFlow’s Blackout Free Friday Sale on some of the brand’s most wanted portable power solutions.



Whether you need a quick solution for camping under the night skies for charging portable electronics or medium-sized appliances or a full-on replacement for a home generator, there’s a unit on sale that you’ll want to snap up quickly. Save on some of EcoFlow’s most reliable products, and don’t get caught in the dark.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro

If you’re planning on going off the beaten path for a while, you’ll want to travel with the EcoFlow RIVER Pro, which packs a massive 720Wh of battery. It’s perfect for those off-grid adventures with pitch-black starry skies, middle-of-nowhere campsites, and the tranquil stillness of solitude. It can power up to 10 devices at once, with quick recharging via car in 8 hours, solar power in 4-8 hours, or an AC outlet in just 96 minutes.



The RIVER Pro can support charging devices up to 1800W. It can also juice up 80% of essential kitchen appliances and other devices below 1200W. Plus, you can add on the RIVER Pro Extra Battery to double the capacity from 720Wh to 1440Wh. The next time you find yourself hanging out under the stars, you can rest assured that all the must-have appliances in your possession will power up just fine.

EcoFlow Delta Mini

No matter where you go or what your plans are, being without electricity can be a real bummer. The EcoFlow DELTA mini is a perfectly portable option and EcoFlow’s lightest power station yet. It’s great for picking up, tossing in the backseat, and keeping around just in case you find yourself needing some extra power. It can power electronics big and small, thanks to its output of 1400W. Think hair dryers, smartphones, and even a table saw if you need to get some serious woodcutting done.

You can keep up to 12 devices powered up and ready to go, as the DELTA mini offers a variety of wall-style outlets in addition to USB and DC options. No more having to search for just the right charger to get things flowing. When the DELTA mini is depleted, it can charge back up to full capacity in just 1.6 hours, so it’s always ready to take on your next adventure.

EcoFlow DELTA

Sometimes, your need for reliable power transcends vacation or leisure time. You never know when you might find yourself stranded in the middle of nowhere. The EcoFlow DELTA power station is a battery-powered battery that can help you stay ready for anything, no matter the situation. With a massive 1260Wh capacity and six AC outlets, the EcoFlow DELTA can power 13 devices simultaneously across any port you could possibly need to charge back up.

You can use the EcoFlow DELTA to power larger appliances, though if your phone needs charging or you need to get some work done on your laptop, you’ll be able to juice things up quickly. You can get the DELTA back up to full capacity in just over an hour, thanks to EcoFlow’s X-Stream Technology, which helps charge at 10 times the normal speed of other power stations. Plus, it can be recharged both by either solar panels and a car port, taking just 4 hours or around 10 hours, respectively.

EcoFlow DELTA Max

If you’ve ever been in a situation where the power was out for the foreseeable future, you know how quickly panic and frustration can set in. Be ready to tackle a blackout or even a trip out into the woods with the EcoFlow DELTA Max unit, which can act as a home backup power replacement. Its expandable 2kWh capacity can be tripled to 6kWh with DELTA Max Smart Extra Batteries, which can help keep those important home appliances on and working for hours straight. No more ruined food in the fridge or trying to get by in the dark when the sun goes down.

You can charge up the DELTA Max when you’ve depleted its reserves from 0 to 80% in just 65 minutes, and from then on to a full charge in over an hour via AC charging or with the EcoFlow Smart Generator, sold separately. The unit will handle devices up to 3400W, and you can even use it as a portable solar generator should the need arise.

DELTA Bundle (EcoFlow DELTA + 2*160W Solar Panels)

Sometimes you don’t have the means to recharge your portable power unit when it’s run out of juice. But you do have the power of the sun. That’s where the DELTA Bundle comes in. You get the EcoFlow DELTA and two 160W Solar Panels to help make sure you’re blackout-free, thanks to intelligent solar charging that can jump from 0 to 70% capacity in just an hour. Then you can redistribute power with 6 AC outlets and a total 1260Wh capacity, which can power up to 13 devices at once. It’s a fantastic solution if you’re spending time somewhere with access to a sunny, shady place.



This bundle offers everything you get with the regular EcoFlow DELTA charger, with solar panels that remain IP67-rated for dust and water resistance. It also includes an ETFE film for additional protection against ultraviolet light, which will help keep the panel going as long as it can. It’s a win for charging, especially when you need it most.

