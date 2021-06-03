Supreme Court Tosses Government's Reading of Anti-Hacking Law, the CFAA

Morning commuters walk by The U.S. Supreme Court building May 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo : Anna Moneymaker ( Getty Images )

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said a Georgia police officer had not violated the country’s main anti-hacking law by improperly accessing a government license plate database for financial gain—a decision likely to curtail the government’s ability to prosecute individuals under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) for misusing a computer system to which they have legal access.



The police officer, Nathan Van Buren, was arrested and charged under the 1986 law after accepting an FBI informant’s payment in exchange for searching a law enforcement database of license plate information. The government contended Van Buren had violated the CFAA, which prohibits people from not only accessing a computer without authorization, but knowingly “exceeding” their “authorized access.”

The ruling is widely viewed as a win for cr iminal defense lawyers who’ve long criticized the statute as overly ambiguous and accused federal prosecutors of employing an overly expansive interpretation. The government has previously brought charges under the CFAA against individuals accused of violating corporate policies and internet terms of service.

The CFAA a rose as a national topic of debate in 2011 after the Justice Department indicted Aaron Swartz, a young technology activist, after he downloaded a large number of academic journals articles from MIT’s computer network. Swartz, a programming prodigy who invented the software behind RSS at age 14, died by suicide two years later. His father, Bob Swartz, accused the government of hounding his son to death, in what he termed “a complete miscarriage of justice.”

In Thursday’s 6-3 decision, the Supreme Cou rt ruled that Van Buren’s access to the law enforcement database—however improper—was not “unauthorized” insofar as the CFAA is concerned.

“In sum, an individual ‘exceeds authorized access’ when he accesses a computer with authorization but then obtains information located in particular areas of the computer—such as files, folders, or databases—that are off limits to him,” the court’s opinion, delivered by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, says.

Barrett goes on to note the government has never argued that Van Buren was prohibited from accessing the database, even if his motives for doing so, in this case, were immoral. “The only question is whether Van Buren could use the system to retrieve license-plate information. Both sides agree that he could,” she wrote.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.