Although starlings appear to be black from a distance, their plumage also has glossy shades of purple and green. Photo : Jeff J Mitchell ( Getty Images )

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, a UK-based nature conservation charity, besides their color, you can identify starlings by their short tail, pointed head, and triangular wings. They fly fast and direct and are confident on the ground as well. The organization describes them as being “noisy and gregarious,” which makes a lot of sense, considering that they willingly decide to go out all at once and grace us with their aerial formations. Starlings spend a good chunk of the year in flocks.