Holy Mega Animation Cross-Over for WB 100 on Teen Titans Go!

When Robin leads the Teen Titans and a bunch of classic animation characters from The Looney Tunes to Cartoon Network to more DC animated faves on a tour around the Warner Bros. Studios lot, it’s just as unhinged as you’d imagine it to be.



Teen Titans Go! will be airing a special mega cross-over episode this Saturday, September 23, on Cartoon Network as part of the Warner Bros. 100 year anniversary. Toons from all over the studio’ s 100- year animation legacy are set to appear as you can see in the clip below, which features Robin and the Teen Titans on a WB lot tour with the likes of Porky Pig, Superman, Gizmo, Courage, t he Scooby Gang, t he Flintstones, and more.

It’s good to see even deep cuts like Jabberjaw make an appearance. Teen Titans Go! is a fantastically meta and self-referential show, so we can’t wait to see how the tour ends up going and what other characters may make an appearance. We’d like to see Wile E. Coyote, HIM from Powerpuff Girls, and the Ice King show up for sure—and p e rhaps even some big bads in suits who think they’re able to run things without talented creatives.

Find out by watching Teen Titans Go! September 23 on Cartoon Network.

This feature, which includes characters from major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.



