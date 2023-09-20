Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Television

Holy Mega Animation Cross-Over for WB 100 on Teen Titans Go!

Watch an exclusive clip as Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation icons meet for a studio tour ride 100 years in the making.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Teen Titans Go WB Studio Tour
Image: WB Animation

When Robin leads the Teen Titans and a bunch of classic animation characters from The Looney Tunes to Cartoon Network to more DC animated faves on a tour around the Warner Bros. Studios lot, it’s just as unhinged as you’d imagine it to be.

Watch
Teen Titans Go! Discover the Power of Merch in This Exclusive Clip
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Did Elon Musk Regret Buying Twitter? | Walter Isaacson Interview
Friday 3:10PM
Michael Jai White on Directing Outlaw Johnny Black
September 14, 2023

Teen Titans Go! will be airing a special mega cross-over episode this Saturday, September 23, on Cartoon Network as part of the Warner Bros. 100 year anniversary. Toons from all over the studio’s 100-year animation legacy are set to appear as you can see in the clip below, which features Robin and the Teen Titans on a WB lot tour with the likes of Porky Pig, Superman, Gizmo, Courage, the Scooby Gang, the Flintstones, and more.

Teen Titan's Go! Warner Bros. Animation Crossover For WB100
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Teen Titan’s Go! Warner Bros. Animation Crossover For WB100

It’s good to see even deep cuts like Jabberjaw make an appearance. Teen Titans Go! is a fantastically meta and self-referential show, so we can’t wait to see how the tour ends up going and what other characters may make an appearance. We’d like to see Wile E. Coyote, HIM from Powerpuff Girls, and the Ice King show up for sure—and perhaps even some big bads in suits who think they’re able to run things without talented creatives.

Advertisement

Find out by watching Teen Titans Go! September 23 on Cartoon Network.

This feature, which includes characters from major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.