Movies

See the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cement Their Place in Hollywood History

Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, and Raphael joined co-creator Kevin Eastman at the TCL Chinese Theater

By
Germain Lussier
The Turtles put their hands in the ground at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood.
Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

Turtle power was on full display in Hollywood Thursday as four icons cemented their place in pop culture history. Literally. Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, and Raphael, aka the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, had their hand prints immortalized outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, alongside some of cinema’s all-time greats.

Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman also attended and got his hands dirty, adding the finishing touch to the pizza-shaped memorial that will forever live outside the theater. If you couldn’t be there, here’s the next best thing: a bunch of photos from the event.

Eastman and the finished product

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Hero pose

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Eastman signing

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Reason to celebrate

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Eastman’s speech

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
A happy father

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
More Eastman

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Ready for his close up

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Setting the stage

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
At the podium

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
A little help for Mikey

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
The whole gang’s here

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
The big moment

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Hollywood legends

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
The man behind the legends

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Let’s get some pizza


Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
A day he’ll never forget

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
