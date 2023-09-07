Turtle power was on full display in Hollywood Thursday as four icons cemented their place in pop culture history. Literally. Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, and Raphael, aka the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, had their hand prints immortalized outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, alongside some of cinema’s all-time greats.

Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman also attended and got his hands dirty, adding the finishing touch to the pizza-shaped memorial that will forever live outside the theater. If you couldn’t be there, here’s the next best thing: a bunch of photos from the event.