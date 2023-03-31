Tesla Recalls Its Semi Trucks Just Three Months After Release

Tesla is quickly becoming synonymous with “ recall,” a word it has familiarized itself with after reporting glitches in thousands of its vehicles over the last several years. Now adding one more to its list, Tesla’s Semi truck, which was announced six years before it was produced, is being voluntarily recalled due to brake failure issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported this is the first recall of the Semi since it was first delivered in December. According to the NHTSA, the parking brake valve module may cause the Semi to roll away, and said, “A parking brake that is not engaged as expected when the driver releases the brakes may allow the vehicle to roll away, increasing the risk of [a] crash.”

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems identified the issue in early February and Tesla spent the next month investigating the issue and determining how many vehicles were affected. As of the date of the recall issued on March 24 , no brake-related crashes or damages were reported, according to Electrek.

The recall affects an estimated 35 trucks and Tesla will notify the owners via mail by May 23, 2023, adding that it will pay to replace the parking valve module.

Tesla introduced its plans for the Semi at a live-streamed event from its design studio in Hawthorne, California in 2017, but didn’t start production until November last year at its Nevada facility and only one month later it started making deliveries. The Semi was described as being a fully electric Class 8 truck, meaning it weighs 33,000 pounds and can carry 80,000 pounds.

This is not the first recall and setback the company has encountered by far with a reported 3.4 million Tesla vehicles recalled since 2018. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Transportation opened an investigation into possible seatbelt malfunctions after two Tesla owners filed complaints and recalled 3,470 2022-2023 Model Y cars after reports that seat back frames may not be properly secured. Late last year, Tesla recalled another 40,000 of its Model S and Model X vehicles when a software defect caused a glitch tha t could impact the power steering assistance, and 356,309 Model 3 sedans were recalled in December for possibly dangerous rearview camera malfunctions and an additional 119,009 Model S vehicles were recalled for a misaligned front trunk latch.

As Tesla’s laundry list of recalls and necessary system updates continues to grow it seems to not be a matter of if , but when, the next recall will come .