Experienced board game players may have an easier time keeping track of all the moving parts, but more casual fans might find certain aspects more challenging. Like all games, there’s a learning curve, and you’ll likely find yourself glued to the instruction manual during the first several go-rounds, and possibly realizing after it’s too late that you forgot to do something important on your turn.

Just one example: every time a trespasser moves through a doorway, they make noise, which necessitates drawing a “noise” token. When your turn is over, you must roll two dice to see if you should return the token to the supply or hand it over to the Sawyer player, who then uses it as a “fear” token to advance the panic meter, among other purposes . It’s a necessary part of the mechanics, but it’s easy to overlook. Also, little additions, like the cubes you’re supposed to advance on individual player cards to indicate how many actions you’ve taken per turn can feel unnecessary—as does the tiny cardboard “Freezer Box” meant to contain the item deck. It looks very cool, no pun intended, and is a nifty callback to the movie, but stuffing the cards in there is just another step in a game that already has plenty. (Fortunately you can skip both of these without any negative effects.)