The 10 Coolest Concept Gadgets That Never Made It to Stores

The Fujitsu Lifebook Concept

While the idea of a small computing unit that fits into a larger shell to become a laptop, a camera, or even a phone doesn’t sound as outlandish as it once did, the Fujitsu Lifebook concept was one of the most tantalizing visions of future tech, especially way back when it was first envisioned in 2012.

Originally designed by Prashant Chandra as a submission to a design contest held by Fujitsu, the Lifebook concept may have never even made it as far as becoming a prototype, but it was clearly an idea ahead of its time. The Lifebook was designed around the principle of “shared hardware” that combined components spread across a tablet, phone, camera, and laptop to create an entire ecosystem the reduced redundant parts like multiple hard drives and camera sensors.

Sadly, due to the decreasing cost of many components and the complexity of creating multiple devices that had to rely on one another to function, it seems the Lifebook concept never got past the drawing board.