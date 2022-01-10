You don’t have to be a comic book or movie fan to know the names Riddler, Penguin, or Catwoman. Villains in the Batman universe are as famous, if not more so, than the Caped Crusader himself. And so someone who hasn’t been following every morsel of information about Matt Reeves’ new film, The Batman, might assume they know exactly what those characters are going to be. We’ve all seen them before. But not like this.

While multiple trailers and teases have previously revealed Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), a new dump of publicity still has them coming out of the shadows and into the light. Now you can really get a good glimpse of just how raw, gritty, and different these three iterations of the characters are from what fans know from previous movies, TV, and comic book adaptations.