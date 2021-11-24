Game Boy modding has a thriving community spanning back decades, long before investor culture began creeping into retro video game collecting and shot their prices sky-high. And these mods can get really elaborate.

Some modders go all out customizing the handheld’s cosmetics, livening it up with a new body design, swapping out buttons, or any number of other modifications. But many don’t stop there, going on to rip out the electronic guts and transplanting them to an upgraded shell or adding new features such as back-lighting or USB slots. Between the original chunky Game Boy and Advance lines (as well as their many model variations) to later series like the DS and 3DS, there’s a wide selection of Nintendo handhelds to experiment with.

Modders are continually raising the bar when it comes to how far they can push the retro hardware. But in doing so, you could say some have flown too close to the sun, producing some truly unholy Frankenstein-esque creations. Here are some of the most needless Game Boy mods out there. Don’t get me wrong, though—I say that from a place of love as someone who grew up wiling away countless hours on these handhelds over the years. I want them all.