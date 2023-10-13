Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Horror

Descend Into Terror With The Changeling's Final Episode

An exclusive clip from the finale of the eerie Apple TV+ series shows LaKeith Stanfield's Apollo rappelling away from a stalking horror.

By
Linda Codega
LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo in The Changeling
Image: Apple TV+

The Changeling (adapted from the novel by Victor LaValle) wrapped its first season on Apple TV+ today with a finale that had more than its fair share of cliffhangers... literally. Check out this exclusive clip to see what we mean.

The Changeling, Episode 8 - The cliff
The Changeling, Episode 8 - The cliff

That’s Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield)—a rare book seller and new father who goes through a lot in The Changeling—being chased over a cliff on North Brother Island, attempting to escape a creature that may or may not be real. Part fairytale, part deep dive into the potential horrors of parenthood, The Changeling explores the unknown and little-visited areas of New York City as part of its eerie mystery.

Subtitles
A second season of The Changeling has not yet been announced. All eight episodes are now streaming on Apple+.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn’t exist.

