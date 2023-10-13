Descend Into Terror With The Changeling's Final Episode

The Changeling (adapted from the novel by Victor LaValle) wrapped its first season on Apple TV+ today with a finale that had more than its fair share of cliffhangers... literally. Check out this exclusive clip to see what we mean.



That’s Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield)—a rare book seller and new father who goes through a lot in The Changeling—being chased over a cliff on North Brother Island, attempting to escape a creature that may or may not be real. Part fairytale, part deep dive into the potential horrors of parenthood, The Changeling explores the unknown and little-visited areas of New York City as part of its eerie mystery.

A second season of The Changeling has not yet been announced. All eight episodes are now streaming on Apple+.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn’t exist.

