Victor LaValle on Bringing Women's Perspectives Into The Changeling

Author Victor LaValle and showrunner Kelly Marcel spoke to io9 at a press line after the panel for Apple TV+’s adaptation of The Changeling, talking about how to work within the confines of the novel, and when to push the boundaries of what’s on the page.



While the book is entirely focused on Apollo (Lakeith Stanfield), the main character searching for answers after his wife Emma (Clark Backo) supposedly kills his child while suffering from post partum depression, the series brings on the point of view of two women.

Advertisement

“The one thing that I wanted to do was stay completely true to the novel’s spirit,” said Marcel, who also served as the lead writer and an executive producer for the series. “But I also felt that I would love to bring in the point of view of Emma as the as the person who’s also on this journey, and a touch of Apollo’s mother Lillian (Adina Porter) as well.”



Advertisement

“I think part of being faithful to a novel whilst also expanding it for TV is finding a miraculous partner like Victor [LaValle], who will come along on the journey with you.” added Marcel, saying the author encouraged her to experiment and was actually on-set every day. For his part, LaValle called it an “intense collaboration” between him and Marcel. He revealed the pair often went back and forth on what to do and how to portray it, and that he fully supported her vision as an artist.



Advertisement

“The best kind of leader says, ‘All of you have power and you come to me and I will take every good thing, every good idea you have, and run with it.’ And Kelly was such a model of that kind of confidence,” said LaValle. “I felt very honored.”

All eight episodes of Apple TV+’s The Changeling are available to stream.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the show being covered here wouldn’t exist.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.