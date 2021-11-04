DJI’s Mavic drones have become the leading choice for aerial photography enthusiasts, and with the Mavic 3, DJI is upgrading nearly every aspect of its newest high-end drone.

Advertisement

Like the previous Mavic, the Mavic 3 will be available in two slightly different models: the standard Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine, the latter of which features support for Apple ProRES 422 recording and comes with a bonus 1TB onboard SSD for faster data transfer. But no matter which version you choose, you still get a big 4/3 CMOS designed in partnership with Hasselblad and a secondary telephoto cam that offers up to a 28x hybrid zoom.

T he Mavic can capture 5.1K video at up to 50 fps, or 4K video at up to 120 fps, while still supporting all of DJI’s program modes like MasterShots, a new 100-MP Panorama mode, and QuickTransfer for offloading footage via Wi-Fi 6. And with Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution, DJI claims the Mavic’s colors are deeper and more accurate than ever before. S upport for 10-bit D-Log color makes grading your footage in post that much easier.

But the most impressive thing about the Mavic 3 is that basically every spec and feature has been upgraded in some way. To start, both versions of the Mavic 3 can now fly for up to 46 minutes on a single charge, which is up from just 32 minutes on the Mavic 2. With DJI’s improved O3+ transmission system, the Mavic 3 now boasts a range of 15 kilometers, which is double the 8km range of the Mavic 2.

G/O Media may get a commission $59 Off AirPods Pro With MagSafe Hear the difference

The newly refreshed, 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging get their first big price cut. Buy for $190 at Amazon

T o make sure the Mavic returns home safe and sound, DJI created a new Advanced RTH (return to home) protocol that allows the drone to fly back to you in a more direct and power-efficient manner (mostly by flying over obstacles instead of weaving around them). DJI says that Mavic 3 can even read current wind conditions to calculate the most efficient route home.

Click through for more official pics of the DJI Mavic 3. Image : DJI Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue 1 / 9

Advertisement

T here’s also a new APAS 5.0 system that uses the Mavic 3's eight on- board vision sensors (six fish-eye and two wide-angle) to provide omnidirectional collision detection to better avoid incoming objects, while DJI claims its new and improved Active Track 5.0 helps the Mavic 3 better follow your subjects as they move, even in a tricky space like a dense forest.

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a new Mavic without a bunch of new accessories. A longside the Mavic 3, there’s a new RC Pro controller that supports the Mavic 3's full 15km transmission range and comes with a brighter screen, while new ND filters give you more control over exposure. There’s also a new 65-watt portable charge, a 10GBps Lightspeed Data Cable for the Cine model, a new 108-degree wide-angle lens, and a number of new carrying options.

Advertisement

The only real downside is that the Mavic 3 ain’t cheap. Available today, the standard Mavic 3 kit starts at $2,199 and includes the Mavic 3, one battery, an older RC-N1 controller, three RCN1 cables, a battery charge, storage cover, and three pairs of extra propellers.

If you move up to the $2,999 Mavic 3 Fly More Combo, you also get a battery charging hub, even more replacement propellers, DJI’s ND filter set, a convertible carrying bag, and more, while the even more expensive Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo goes for $4,999 and has basically all the accessories you could want, including the upgraded RC Pro controller.