The First Black Widow Reactions Praise Florence Pugh and Massive Action

Florence Pugh steals the show in Black Widow, according to early reactions. Photo : Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back! Black Widow hits theaters (and Disney+ with Premier Access) on July 9 and with it, marks the welcome return of some of our favorite heroes to the big screen. And while most of the heroes will move forward after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow does not. Let us not forget, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is dead. So Black Widow goes back in time, between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, to tell a story that will help audiences appreciate the character better than ever.

So is it any good? Here’s what critics who saw the film for the press junket thought, myself included.



Black Widow Twitter Reactions

And, finally, yours truly, who liked the movie but was certainly more measured than most.

It seems like most people agree the action in the film is solid and Florence Pugh is a stand out. But don’t forget these are just the first batch of people who saw the film. More critics will see it as we get closer to release and, if patterns hold, those reviews are usually much more measured.

We’ll have much more on Black Widow in the weeks leading up to release, and the days after when we can talk full spoilers. But for anyone wondering, yes, there is an end-credits scene and yes, you’re going to want to stick around for it.

In addition to Johansson reprising her role from the previous three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow co-stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. It was directed by Cate Shortland. It opens in theaters, and on Disney+ with Premier Access, July 9.

