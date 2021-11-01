Halloween 2021 has come and gone, but a nerdy website’s community of very clever and talented costumers is forever. At least, that’s what we’re saying to ourselves since our little round-up of the coolest costumes from this year’s festivities that io9 readers shared is being posted today, rather than, you know, on Halloween.



For our costume show this year you gave us everything from past favorites to funky new twists on genre icons, from old men in comics to old men in... Jurassic Park (love this as a theme, honestly), and from the Flash to Fortnite. Before we get into our favorite reader entries, here’s a bonus multiversal mashup via Gizmodo social editor Autumn Noel Kelly, who introduced us to Jan’s Spider-Trooper, as well as her family’s very speedy Sonic gathering!

And here’s io9's unofficial mascot, Leroy, reminding everyone that it’s tarantula season in Northern California, so watch where you step! Also, he would really like a bite of your sandwich.

Without further ado, here are even more glorious costumes from the io9 community, giving us marvelous looks from across the worlds of games, comics, movies, and TV. Don’t forget to click through and give some kudos to your fellow io9ers!



We hope you all had a spectacular Halloween, costumed or otherwise—and already can’t wait to see your costumes for next year. And hey, if you already want to start planning, or need inspiration for your next convention costume (after all, that weird mini-San Diego Comic-Con event is later this month...), be sure to check out previous years’ Costume Shows, for even more cosplay goodness. In the meantime, if you didn’t share your costume with us throughout the month but still want to show off, feel free to include them in the comments section below! And don’t forget, as always: please post pictures of yourself (and only yourself), and tell us who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about how you put your costume together.

