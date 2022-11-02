It’s probably not a surprise given the first season was so well-received by both critics and viewers, but Netflix will be bringing back Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman for a second installment.

Deadline got the scoop on the news, noting that “the streamer is bringing back the comic book adaptation after various conflicting reports started to surface online.” Specifically, that refers to Wednesday’s a pparently premature tweet from DC Comics (since deleted) that the trade says trumpeted “[The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless”—as well as reports of the show’s cancellation that Gaiman himself called out as false.

So far there’s been no official announcement from Netflix regarding this news, but io9 will keep you posted on The Sandman season two as and when we learn more details. The 10-episode fantasy series (plus one bonus ep!) stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and more.

