The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Just Zombie Smashed Into SDCC 2021

Over the past decade, The Walking Dead has become as big a part of San Diego Comic-Con as the comics. Or San Diego. It’s just expected that each summer, the cast and crew of AMC’s hit zombie show are going to fly into San Diego, hold a huge panel (first in Ballroom 20, eventually in Hall H) and bring new footage from the upcoming season. Though covid-19 has complicated this tradition, thanks to San Diego Comic-Con @ Home, The Walking Dead still managed to give the zombie faithful what they want: a new trailer and a lot of fun information.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer

There’s so, so much in that trailer. New adversaries, new friendships, death, destruction, and the cast and crew talked all about it during the panel. First thing’s first. While the season premiere will be August 22, it’ll actually debut on AMC+ August 15. And that one week early access will continue all season on the show. (And though this is the start of the “final season,” the “final season” is three sets of eight episodes, with the final 16 airing in 2022).

All of the actors discussed what their characters had going on for the upcoming season, to the best of their abilities without spoilers, but when Lauren Cohan was asked how Maggie feels now being in the same place with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the man who killed Glen, the father of her child, she said “That’s the whole season!” A big part of the season, as you see in the trailer, will also be new villains the Reapers. Showrunner Angela Kang said those characters distinguish themselves from other Walking Dead villains because they aren’t just skilled now, they were all skilled before the zombie apocalypse. “They’re “incredibly brutal, organized warriors,” she said. “They’re formidable in a way our characters don’t often come across.”

One of the most popular of those character is, of course, Daryl, played by Norman Reedus. At this point, he and Carol (Melissa McBride) are kind of the parents of this show, having survived since the very beginning. In one of the panel’s most touching moments, when asked about his feelings on the state of the world on the show, Reedus said he doesn’t think his character would have the best answer to that. He wishes he could hear what Rick would say, or Hershel. He said he felt his character has taken pieces from all his friends they’ve lost along the way and is just trying to hang on.

You can watch that, and so much more, in the full panel linked here. The Walking Dead season 11 begins August 22. For more on the world of the Walking Dead, read about the Walking Dead: World Beyond season two panel here and the Fear the Walking Dead season seven panel here.

This story is developing...

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.