If you didn’t watch The Winchesters, part of the reason the show ended up a big deal is because it marked the first successful attempt by the CW to build Supernatural into a larger franchise. Twice during its run, the show attempted to grow out its world, neither of which were picked up. A season eight episode set up the spinoff Supernatural: Bloodlines, which would’ve focused on hunters and monsters clashing in Chicago; Wayward Sisters was meant to center on a collection of longtime women characters (including Kim Rhodes’ Jody Mills) fighting monsters as Sam and Dean were doing.

As it stands, the Supernatural universe is currently dead, at least under the current CW regime. But who knows, maybe in a couple of years, the Ackles will elect to restart the franchise with a reboot or another show.

