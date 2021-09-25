How was Netflix going to put an exclamation point on its three-hour barrage of weekend news called Tudum? How about the ultimate news dump for one of its biggest, most popular fantasy adaptations: The Witcher?



First up, before season two’s December 17 release, Netflix has already renewed the show for season three. That’s massive news but that’s not all. A second Witcher anime feature is on the way and, in maybe the oddest piece of news, a “kids and family” series set in the Witcher world is also in the works. Does it teach kids how to take a proper bath? We do not yet know.

In addition to all of that, this brand-new mega franchise trailer was released; it encompasses footage from season one as well as brand new footage from the upcoming season two. Check it out.

As you see in that trailer, season two will see Geralt (Henry Cavill) taking Ciri (Freya Allan) to Kaer Morhen, the ancestral home of the Witcher’s School of the Wolf which is where he learned how to monster hunt (and which happens to be the subject of the first spinoff anime released earlier this year). They’re also still on the hunt for the missing mage Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), but Geralt eventually realizes that the magic that runs inside Ciri might be their biggest threat out of everything.

And now we know no matter what happens, the story won’t be ending there. With season two a few months away, expect more footage, more information, and more interviews not just on season two, but what we might expect from season three, the next upcoming anime feature, and the kids’ show. (We still can’t get over that last one.)

New cast members this season include Simon Callow, Adjoa Andoh, Graham McTavish, Cassie Clare, Chris Fulton, and others, all of whom we’ll meet on December 17 when The Witcher returns.

