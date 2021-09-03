If you’re slavering in anticipation of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movie—and you should be—hopefully, you’ve reading Boom Studios’ comics adaptation of the prequel, House Atreides, based on the novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, to whet your appetite. If so, you probably won’t mind another taste with io9's exclusive preview of issue #10.



Here’s the official synopsis for the issue: “Leto, the newly crowned Duke of House Atreides, finally unearths the plot behind his father’s untimely death, and suddenly must prepare to stand trial for a terrible crime he did not commit. And even as Baron Harkonnen’s evil plan appears to be working, another coup is underway as Shaddam begins his own coronation as supreme ruler.” In this preview, we see Leto, the new duke of House Atreides, plan to attend Shaddam’s Imperial coronation, but he has more in mind than hobnobbing with the galactic elite. He hopes to win the Emperor’s forgiveness for the children of House Vernius, Rhombur and Kailea, after rescuing them from an attack by House Tleilaxu. Also, the very young Duncan Idaho, who will later teach Leto’s own son Paul how to fight in Dune, takes his first steps to becoming the swordmaster of House Atreides:

Using original Dune author Frank Herbert’s notes, his son Brian and Kevin J. Anderson wrote House Atreides in 1999. They’ve adapted and scripted their own work for Boom Studios’ comic adaptation, which is illustrated by artists Dev Pramanik (Paradiso) and Mariano Taibo, colorist Alex Guimarães (Bone Parish), and letterer Ed Dukeshire (Once & Future). Enjoy the main cover art by Evan Cagle (Strange Skies Over East Berlin) and variant cover art by Julian Totino Tedesco (Life of Captain Marvel):



Dune: House Atreides #10 will be available in comic stores and digitally on September 22.



