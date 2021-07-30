Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round-up of the coolest toys we’ve seen on the internet this week. We’ve got Lego heading back to The Mandalorian, old favorites heading back to Ghostbusters, some very pretty Uno cards, and Hasbro taking another crack at the “build-your-own lightsaber” toy. Check it out!



Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge

As thrilled as we are to see The Mandalorian being spun off into other series, we’d happily trade The Book of Boba Fett for a series featuring the Armorer who not only makes short work of raw beskar, but Stormtroopers as well. The new set won’t be officially available until September 1 but you can pre-order it today for $30 which is going to be hard to resist if you’re trying to collect as many Mandalorian minifigures as you can. The 258-piece set includes not only a flaming forge and all the tools one would need to create beskar armor, but the Armorer herself, as well as a version of Din Djarin with a jetpack, and the heavily-armored Paz Vizsla.

Hasbro Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ghostbusters Plasma Series Figures

With the recent trailer drumming up more excitement for the sequel, Hasbro has finally released the floodgates of Ghostbusters: Afterlife toys. We revealed a few of them earlier this week, but not the new six-inch Ghostbuster Plasma Series figures that will have realistic face sculpts, lots of articulation, detailed accessories, and some excellent paint jobs. The lineup will include six figures including the new additions: Trevor, Podcast, and Lucky, as well as three returning favorites: Winston, Peter, and Ray. Available later this fall closer to the film’s release, the $25 figures also each come with a “Build-A-Ghost” part that can be assembled into a Sentinel Terror Dog.

Hasbro Star Wars Lightsaber Forge

As iconic as the lightsabers wielded by Luke and Obi-Wan are, a big part of becoming a Jedi (or a Sith) is creating your own custom lightsaber. Hasbro has released many DIY lightsaber kits before, but its new Lightsaber Forge line, coming this fall, includes several custom lightsaber designs that are all sold as individual weapons, but feature parts and blades that can be mix and matched between them. They range in price from $15 for an entry-level lightsaber, to $20 for the Dark Saber from The Mandalorian, to $40 for Darth Maul’s double-ended lightsaber, and each one includes a light-up blade powered by AA batteries instead of kyber crystals.

Good Smile Company Figma R-Type Final 2 R-13A Cerberus and RX-10 Albatross Replicas

Unlike iconic movie spaceships like the Millennium Falcon that we’ve seen inside and out, it’s hard to get excited about a pair of tiny ships from a space shoot-’em-up video game that appear relatively tiny on screen. At least that’s what we thought before laying our eyes on these four-inch replicas of the R-13A Cerberus and RX-10 Albatross ships from R-Type Final 2. Both are just oozing with fantastic detailing and include display stands and power-up weapon accessories, which makes the $120 price tag for the pair of them sting even more. You at least have until 2022 to make your irresponsible decision on pre-ordering the set.

5Pro Studio x Blitzway “Carbotix” Series Voltron

We don’t need the temptation of yet another transforming Voltron figure, but it’s going to be very hard to resist the upcoming 5Pro Studio x Blitzway “Carbotix” Series Voltron given the incredible level of articulation the figure is capable of, while still disassembling and transforming into five equally posable robotic lions. Think you can resist? Each lion also includes battery-powered glowing LED eyes, tiny pilots in the cockpits, stands for displaying each lion in flight, and a slew of accessories for the fully-assembled Voltron including a sword, shield, spear, and even alternate swappable facial expressions. Pricing and availability haven’t been revealed just yet, which is probably a good thing so you can drool at the photos and pretend this one is within your budget.

Mattel UNO Artiste Series: Shapard Fairey Partnership

Probably best known for his iconic President Barack Obama “HOPE” poster, Shepard Fairey is a street artist and graphic designer who’s also responsible for those “OBEY” stickers you see stuck to street light poles with an imposing silhouette of Andre the Giant’s face. To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the card game UNO, Mattel teamed up with Fairey for another “Artiste Series” special edition featuring the artist’s custom illustrated designs on both sides of the cards, while some of the cards can be arranged to create even larger pieces. The Shepard Fairey x UNO decks are available now on Creations.Mattel.com for $20.

