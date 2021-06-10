Updates From The Book of Boba Fett, Y: The Last Man, and More

The bounty hunting world’s about to have a new boss. Screenshot : Lucasfilm

Netflix’s weird Edgar Allen Poe crime film has found its iconic author. Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly return in a new teaser for Chucky. Plus, a look at the final season of The Walking Dead, and what’s coming in The Handmaid Tale’s season finale. To me, my spoilers!



The Pale Blue Eye

Harry Melling (The Queen’s Gambit, Harry Potter) has been cast as Edgar Allen Poe in The Pale Blue Eye, a mystery film at Netflix starring Christian Bale as “a veteran detective tasked with solving a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Bale’s detective partners with a detail-oriented young cadet (Melling), who will later become the world-famous author the world knows today.” [Deadline]

Untitled Sci-Fi Project

Deadline reports director Jeff Nichols is now attached to direct an “untitled science-fiction project” at Paramount in addition to a third film in the A Quiet Place franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, Taika Waititi stated “every idea” he had for a Thor movie was used in Love and Thunder.

Who knows if we do another one after this but I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it. I think this might be funnier. Everything we did with Ragnarok, we’ve just multiplied it.

Dungeons & Dragons

More set photos from Dungeons & Dragons have surfaced—see them here and here.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Netflix has a new clip from Gunpowder Milkshake.

The School

We also have an interview with the cast of Paul Feig’s latest, The School for Good and Evil.

The Book of Boba Fett

Production has officially wrapped on The Book of Boba Fett, according to Minga-Na Wen on Twitter.

Y: The Last Man

Eliza Clark has our first look (again) at Yorick in Y: The Last Man.

The Walking Dead

Entertainment Weekly has three new photos from the final season of The Walking Dead.

Photo : AMC

Photo : AMC

Photo : AMC

Evil

One of Kristen’s daughters grows fangs in the latest promo for Evil’s second season.

Chucky

Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly return—in voiceover—for a new Chucky teaser.

The Handmaid’s Tale

June wants revenge in the trailer for next week’s season finale of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Trese

Finally, Netflix has released the first f ive minutes of its upcoming animated horror series from the Philippines, Trese.

