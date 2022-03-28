Even more Teen Wolf stars are confirmed to return for the new movie. There’s somehow still hope Steven Spielberg’s Blackhawk DC movie could still happen. James Gunn teases major Marvel arrivals in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Plus, the battle for Riverdale’s soul begins. Spoilers, away!



Teen Wolf: The Movie

Variety reports Ian Bohen and Khyline Rhambo are confirmed to return for the the Teen Wolf movie as Peter Hale and Mason Hewitt, respectively. Additionally, Vince Mattis has joined the cast as Eli Hale, the “fifteen year-old son of Derek Hale, ” opposite Nobi Nakanishi and Amy Lin Workman as two brand-new characters named Deputy Ishida and Hikari Zhang.

Blue Beetle

Keep your s alt shakers at the ready, but according to a report from The Cosmic Circus, the villains of the Blue Beetle movie are Conrad “The Indestructible Man” Carpax and an undisclosed female villain believed to be Lady Styx.

Blackhawk

David Koepp provided an update on Steven Spielberg’s Blackhawk movie during a recent interview with Collider.

We have a script that’s very good and we all think it’s very good. There were a lot of management changes at Warner Bros, so I think we’ve just been kind of waiting for that to settle down, and for them to decide what they want to do with their DC Universe. Obviously I hope he does it, or if he doesn’t direct it, I hope he produces it— someone great directs. Because it would be a great deal of fun. I’m very fond of the script and I hope it comes together. But again, that’s one of those movies that’s gonna need $200 million so, trying to get those whales off the beach is a big process.

Thor: Love & Thunder

A Hallmark ornament reveals another look at Thor’s new Love & Thunder costume, including a new helmet.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 Updates has a new image of America Chavez in Multiverse of Madness.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Adam Pally fears a world where there may be a more than one Knuckles in a new clip from Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Relatedly, Kid Cudi has released a video for his song from the movie’s soundtrack.

Lightyear

A new Lightyear TV spot aired during last night’s Oscars, largely built out of previously seen footage.

Wyrmwood Apocalypse

A bounty hunter who captures uninfected survivors for the military believes a newly-discovered human/zombie hybrid is the key to saving the world in the trailer for Wyrmwood Apocalypse, coming to VOD April 14.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

During a recent interview with The Radio Times, James Gunn described The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as the greatest thing he’s ever done:

The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it. And it’s out pretty soon. You know, it’s out this Christmas. It’s not like people have to wait that long.

Gunn also teased the special will introduce “more than one great new MCU character” on Twitter.

Tom Swift

According to Spoiler TV, The CW’s Tom Swift premieres Tuesday, May 31 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) after a new episode of Superman & Lois.

Doctor Who

A few new images from Doctor Who’s “Legend of the Sea Devils” have surfaced. The episode is still expected to air sometime around Easter.

The Flash

Everybody’s just kind of standing around in these photos from “Reckless, ” the ironically-titled April 6 episode of The Flash. Head over to Flash TV News for more.

Riverdale

Percival wants to purge Riverdale of homeless people in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Town. ”

Charmed

A health spa’s water lily grows a mouth and starts shooting thorns at people in the trailer for this week’s episode of Charmed.

Moon Knight

Marc Spector doesn’t remember May Calamawy’s Layla in a new Moon Knight TV spot.

Outlander

Claire and Jamie attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honor of the Scottish heroine Flora MacDonald in the trailer for this week’s episode of Outlander.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

World War III is on the horizon in the trailer for the new season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Netflix also has a new trailer for the second half of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Spriggan

Finally, competing world powers hunt for dangerous, ancient technology in the trailer for Spriggan, premiering June 18 on Netflix.

Banner art by Jim Cook