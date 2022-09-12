It’s not a stretch to say that Tinder revolutionized what it means to date online. While the shift to online dating was already in full swing, it was relegated to web browsers, with websites like Plenty of Fish and eHarmony taking the reign as the one-stop-shop for people looking for love amongst the digital landscape. The app was released ten years ago on...*checks calendar*...September 12, 2012 making today Tinder’s 10th birthday.



In 10 years, Tinder set the pace for what it means to online date, but it does share the mantle with other, popular dating apps like Hinge and Bumble. Tinder’s interface was pretty novel back in the day: A series of cards with images of other people on it where you swipe right if you’re into the person and swipe left if you want to see someone else . You then repeat the process until you match with someone and fall in love (that last part is very o ptional).

You’ll see the shades of Tinder all across the app store, but there are a lot of dating apps I never knew existed. So in honor of Tinder’s 10th birthday, here’s 10 dating apps that tried or (or still are trying to) change the game.