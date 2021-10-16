Titans sure is a strange show. Initially billed as a mature version of the Teen Titans characters most of us have grown up with, the HBO Max (and sometimes TNT) series messily existed for two seasons. Its current third season has been a noticeable step up for many, and now it’s coming back for a fourth round. The announcement was made today during DC Fandome, along with an early look at the upcoming season three finale.



Advertisement

In case you’re behind on this season of Titans like I am, here’s a bit of a recap: everything kicked off with Jason Todd (Curran Walters) being killed by the Joker, as he does, and coming back as Red Hood to team up with Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser) and plunge Gotham into a city of fear. Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and the other Titans have been trying to stop them, but it was only recently that Jason defected from Scarecrow to reunite with his big Batfamily brother. In the clip below, Jason guards Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) while he gets tech support from Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo), who’s well on his way to becoming the new Robin. Well, one of them.

That’s just the A-plot of the season, of course. The other season long story has seen Starfire (Anna Diop) try to make nice with her sister Blackfire (Damaris Lewis), and for a while it seemed to work! Blackfire was a Titan and had a boy toy in Superboy (Joshua Orpin), but it wasn’t to last before Blackfire went and absorbed her sister’s powers... which their parents originally transferred from Blackfire into Kory? Either way, Kory’s got blue light powers now, and Blackfire planned to return to Tamaran and become their queen. Except Superboy up and wrecked her ship, so she’s stranded on Earth. Wild!

Titans’ season three finale airs Thursday, October 21. Season four will presumably drop next year on HBO Max.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.