Not content to just reveal Titans’ newest villains earlier this week, DC also debuted the long-awaited first trailer for the fourth season of the series at New York Comic-Con.



Titans Season 4 | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Besides the introduction of quasi-vampire cult leader Brother Blood and his cult of Blood this season, more villains due to menace the Titans this season include Blood’s second-in-command (and consort, at least as she was introduced in the comics) Mother Mayhem, and the evil sorcerer Jinx, and even Lex Luthor when the team ventures to Metropolis, which should prove quite interesting for Connor a.k.a. Superboy, who was cloned using Superman and Lex’s DNA.

The fourth season of Titans is due November 3,

