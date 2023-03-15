T-Mobile Is Buying Mint Mobile In A $1.35 Billion Deal

T-Mobile announced on Wednesday it is buying prepaid wireless carrier Mint Mobile from parent company Ka’ena Corporation in a deal worth $1.35 billion. The acquisition will also include Ka’ena subsidiaries Ultra Mobile (another prepaid wireless service, and wireless wholesaler Plum.

In a press release, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that “Mint has built an incredibly successful digital direct-to-consumer business that continues to deliver for customers on the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network and now we are excited to use our scale and owners’ economics to help supercharge it - and Ultra Mobile - into the future.”

Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwas Kassim will continue to work with the subsidiary by managing the brands under T-Mobile. The company reported the actual payment to move forward with the deal will be a combination of 39% in cash and 61% stock, but the final payout will rely on Ka’ena’s performance before and after it closes on the deal.

