Have you been enjoying the thrilling mid-air action sequence of Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake getting knocked out of a moving plane, then having to pull himself along a dangling series of cargo boxes while fighting a dude and dodging debris, as already seen in both Uncharted trailers? I hope so, because here’s more of it.



I’m not sure if this really is the entire action sequence that’s going to be in the film, or if it’s been edited down somewhat to leave some surprises for people who watch Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie in theaters. But it certainly features Holland doing a lot of things people who get sucked out of cargo planes probably shouldn’t be able to do:

On the plus side, this action sequence could have come right out of the Uncharted video games, which routinely featured Nathan Drake performing similarly ludicrous stunts while in impossible straits —and basically did, being lifted right out of a similar sequence in the third game, Drake’s Deception. On the other hand, this action sequence could have come right out of the Uncharted video games, which are video games and not live-action movies, and thus require less suspension of disbelief. Plus, in those, you don’t have to watch the games’ Drake pop back-and-forth between a real person and a CG duplicate, which happens on multiple occasions in this movie clip.

Honestly, my biggest gripe is seeing Holland casually saunter across the top of one of the cargo boxes as if he wasn’t speeding along at 600 or so miles per hour in gale-force winds at the 1:53 mark. Maybe if the entire scene was adhering to the same loose interpretation of the laws of physics it would be okay, but watching Holland desperately try to pull himself up one crate but then traipse along another annoys me. But maybe I’m just unenthused because this is essentially the third time I’ve watched this scene, and I’d much rather see the equally physics-defying sky pirates again.

Uncharted also stars Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali, and Antonio Banderas, and premieres February 18. For now.

