Here Are the Top AI Stories You Missed This Week

Take a quick look at the newest and weirdest happenings in AI.

By
Lucas Ropek
If you’re behind on what’s happening with the robot uprising, have no fear. Here’s a quick look at some of the weirdest and wildest artificial intelligence news from the past week. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly AI write-up, which will go into more detail on this same topic.

Zoom: Okay, Okay We Will Not Use Your Data to Train AI, Please Stop Yelling At Us

After stumbling into a giant controversy over a change to its Terms of Service, Zoom has backtracked. This week, someone noticed that the videoconferencing giant had updated its terms back to give it the ability to use user data to train its AI platforms. A furor of privacy-related outrage followed. Now, Zoom has updated its terms again, this time to make it explicitly clear that it will not be doing that.

Newsflash: Large Language Models Can Be Easily Weaponized

New cybersecurity research from IBM suggests that large language models can be easily weaponized to aid in cybercriminal schemes. Researchers hypothesize ways in which bad actors could access a business’s LLM and exploit it to leak sensitive proprietary information or weaponize the algorithm to cause further havoc within the organization.

The Pentagon is Trying to Automate Bug Hunting

A new DARPA competition launched this week seeks to incentivize the development of new automated cybersecurity technologies to protect critical infrastructure.

Disney’s New AI Task Force

Disney has launched an internal task force to spread AI throughout its many corporate fiefdoms. It’s unclear exactly what the automation is going to be used for yet but “in-park” experiences are apparently a focus of consideration.

Fake E-Books: Brought to You by AI

An author stumbled upon books attributed to her on Amazon that she didn’t actually write. The culprit? AI, of course.

Google’s Opt-Out Model

Google recently made it known that it’s going to scrape everything you post on the internet to train its AI algorithms. This week, it announced that if you don’t want that to happen, you’ll have to “opt-out.” Soooooo convenient, thanks dude!

Spotify Expands Access to its AI “DJ”

Spotify recently announced a new beta for a less-than-optimal automated “DJ” that’s supposed to help listeners curate their listening experience. As of this week, that DJ is going to available in many more countries around the globe. Huzzah.

A “Mealbot” Delivers a Deadly Recipe to Users

An AI “mealbot” from New Zealand that was designed to deliver helpful cooking recipes to users instead spit out some decidedly less appetizing concoctions this week, including one that involved chlorine gas. Yum!

