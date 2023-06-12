Just when you thought the Transformers franchise was dead, the beasts have helped it rise back up. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts j ust enjoyed a solid opening weekend at the box office, topping the previous two installments in the series . Could it just be that this movie is better than the rest? Could it be the Beast Wars fans came out? Or could it be that Paramount and Hasbro finally found a new direction for the franchise?

Time will tell the answer to that question, but when io9 spoke with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr., we asked him about that new direction in the form of the film’s satisfying, surprising ending. We’ve broken it down at this link— b ut below, you can watch Caple talk about it, and we’ll have more under the video.

In the name of keeping things vague, Caple and I don’t use any specific names in this video, but if you’ve seen the movie, or don’t care about spoilers at this point, the phrase we’re tiptoeing around is “G.I. Joe.”

When I got a chance to work on a script, I developed it and created Noah’s [Anthony Ramos’] entire sort of arc, if you will. And when I got to the end, I was like, you know, it would be nice if we satisfied the beginning story since he had problems with the military. That it was the military who says, “Hats off. You are a hero” when he felt like nothing in the beginning of the film. And when I started looking up the organizations involved in the film, Sector 7 and these others ones just weren’t singing to me like this particular one that we’re nodding our head and talking about like, “This is the one.” And I remember the actual comic book, the actual special edition comic books. And I pitched it to the studio and you just saw all their faces like, “This was the right move.” And we all felt good about it. It just took us a while to get all the names and powers that be to sign on to this big sort of crossover move, especially as a newcomer to the franchise and trying to do something really bold. But yeah, everyone’s really excited about the direction. I think again, introducing Unicron and “other organizations, ” so to speak, for potential crossovers allows us to open up the doors in terms of what direction we want to go in the future.

It sure sounds like a G.I. Joe-Transformers movie could be right around the corner— an d that if it happens, Steven Caple Jr. h elped will it into existence. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters now.

